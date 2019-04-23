67% voting in Tripura LS polls (3rd Lead) (3 p.m.)

Over 67 per cent votes were registered till 3 p.m. on Tuesday in the deferred polling for the East parliamentary constituency, election officials said.

The officials said that in around 100 polling stations, voting was temporarily halted due to the malfunctioning of either the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) or the (VVPAT) machines.

Voting began amidst heavy security at 7 a.m. and will end at 5 p.m. A total of 1,257,944 people, including 620,291 women, are eligible to exercise their franchise and decide the fate of 10 candidates, including two women.

A total of 1,645 polling stations, including 31 being managed by only women polling officials and security personnel, have been set up.

said that no untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the mountainous tribal reserve constituency spread across six districts.

The main contest is expected between the sitting Jitendra Choudhury, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rebati and Maharaj Kumari Pragya of the

A record number of around 10,000 Central Para-Military Forces, State Rifles troopers and state police personnel have been deployed in the constituency, bordering Bangladesh, and

Citing a "non-conducive security situation", the poll panel last week had deferred voting for the seat from April 18 to April 23.

Tripura has two Lok Sabha constituencies. Polling in the Tripura West seat was held on April 11.

