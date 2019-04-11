25% voting recorded in Tripura LS polls

Around 25 per cent voting was recorded in the first three hours of polling on Thursday for the West parliamentary constituency in Tripura, election and police officials said.

said that in 10 places, some persons tried to prevent voters from voting but were thwarted.

"No major incident was reported from anywhere," Chakraborty told IANS.

officials said that in some polling stations, voting was temporarily halted due to the malfunctioning of either the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) or the (VVPAT) machines.

The voting for the West parliamentary constituency began amidst heavy security at 7 a.m. and will end at 5 p.m.

A total of 13,47,381 electorate, including 6,65,322 women, are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 13 candidates.

A total of 1,679 polling stations, including 30 to be managed by only women polling officials and security personnel, have been set up.

The main contest is between BJP candidate Pratima Bhoumik, 50, (Marxist)-led Left Front candidate Sankar Prasad Datta, 61, and Subal Bhowmik, 58, who quit the BJP's Vice-President's post and became the aspirant last month.

