41 per cent voting in Karnataka (Fourth Lead) (3 p.m.)

An average of 41 per cent votes were cast till 3 p.m. in Karnataka's remaining 14 seats during the third phase of polling amid tight security on Tuesday.

"Voter turnout after eight hours of polling is 41 per cent average in all the 14 constituencies" in the state's western and northern regions, an told IANS here.

Maximum voting of 50.84 per cent was reported from Uttara Kannada, followed by 49.55 per cent in Bagalkot, 45.15 per cent in Chikkodi and 45.01 per cent in Davanagere.

and BJP's firebrand candidate is in the fray for the fourth time from Uttar Kannada.

The least turnout of 33.03 per cent was witnessed in hot and humid (SC), followed by 33.14 per cent in Bijapur (SC), Raichur (ST) 35.68 per cent and 36.81 per cent in Belgaum.

in the 16th Lok Sabha, Mallikarjuna Kharge, is contesting for a hat-trick from against BJP's Umesh Jadav.

Polling percentage in other seats were 43.82 in Haveri, 43.72 in Shimoga, 42.65 in Dharwad, 40.69 per cent in Bellary (ST), 39.75 per cent in Bidar and 38.03 per cent in Haveri.

"As the temperatures are above 40 degrees and dry between noon and 4 p.m. voting slowed but will pick up after 4 and is expect to shoot up after 5 p.m. till polling ends at 6," said the

