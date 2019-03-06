8 killed in Telangana accident

Eight people were killed and seven injured in a van-bus collision in Telangana's Nalgonda district on Wednesday, police said.
The accident occurred near Devatupalli village when a Tata Ace van collided head on with a bus of Road Transport Corp (RTC).
The van driver lost control of the vehicle due to a tyre burst and it rammed into the bus coming from the opposite direction.
While seven people died on the spot, one of the injured succumbed to injuries while being shifted to Hyderabad. The injured were admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad.
The dead include three women. The van driver was also killed in the collision.
