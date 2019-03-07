9 CBI officers get Excellence in Investigation award

-
-
Nine Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers were conferred with the Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation for 2018, it was announced on Thursday.
Till date, this award has been conferred to 101 police officers from across the country, a Home Ministry statement said.
The nine are DSPs Seema Pahuja, Roshan Lal Yadav, Ramavtar Yadav, Rajesh Kumar, K. Pradeep Kumar, Velladurai Navaraju and Inspectors Chandrakant Vithal Pujari, Girish Kumar Pradhan and Raman Kumar Shukla.
The objective of the award is to promote high professional standards of investigation, the statement added.
--IANS
nks/ksk/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
