9 CBI officers get Excellence in Investigation award

Nine (CBI) officers were conferred with the Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation for 2018, it was announced on Thursday.

Till date, this award has been conferred to 101 police officers from across the country, a statement said.

The nine are DSPs Seema Pahuja, Roshan Lal Yadav, Ramavtar Yadav, Rajesh Kumar, K. Pradeep Kumar, Velladurai Navaraju and Inspectors Chandrakant Vithal Pujari, and

The objective of the award is to promote high professional standards of investigation, the statement added.

