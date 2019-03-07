A Republican has revealed that she had been "preyed upon and raped" by a superior while she served in the military.

Martha McSally, who is also the first woman in the to fly in combat, made the revelation on Wednesday during a hearing on sexual assault in the military, reported.

McSally said to witnesses present: "So like you, I am also a military sexual assault survivor," but McSally said that she did not report and did not trust the system to do so.

Te said she almost left the over her despair.

"Like many victims, I felt the system was raping me all over again. But I didn't quit, I decided to stay," she said.

She called the issue of sexual assault in the military a "deeply personal" topic for her.

"We've come a long way to stop military sexual assault but we have a long way to go."

McSally, a former member of the who lost an last year, did not offer any details about the assaults or name the senior officer, reports

She said she did not immediately report the attacks because she "didn't trust the system at the time".

A report for fiscal year 2017, the most recent available, found that the received 6,769 reports of sexual assault involving service members as either victims or subjects of criminal investigation, which was nearly a 10 per cent increase over the 6,172 reports made the previous year.

But according to figures gathered in 2016, annual rates of sexual assault over the past decade have decreased by half for active-duty women and by two-thirds for active-duty men.

A for the condemned on Wednesday "criminal actions" that "violate every part of what it means to be an airman".

"We are appalled and deeply sorry for what Senator McSally experienced, and we stand behind her and all victims of sexual assault," said spokeswoman,

"We are steadfast in our commitment to eliminate this reprehensible behaviour and breach of trust in our ranks."

McSally flew an attack aircraft while enforcing the no-fly zone over after the 1991 war. She was deployed in in January 1995, and took command of the 354th in July 2004.

