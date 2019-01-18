90 Argentine satellites to be launched by China

-
China will launch 90 satellites into space for Argentinian company Satellogic, which plans to build an Earth observation network.
The China Great Wall Industry Corporation (CGWIC) signed a multiple launch services agreement with Satellogi that specialises in Earth observation satellites. The Chinese corporation will send 13 satellites into orbit on a Long March-6 rocket from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre later this year.
It will be the first time for the Long March-6 to provide launch services for an international user, Xinhua news agency reported.
"The 90 spacecraft ... will form an Earth Observation Satellite Constellation that will remap the planet at one metre of resolution every week," CGWIC said in a statement.
So far, the Chinese corporation has successfully launched six satellites for Satellogic.
Satellogic provides solutions in the fields of agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, finance and insurance, using satellite imaging.
"We want to help solve the world's most pressing problems by building an accurate and up-to-date picture of our planet and the many forces that reshape it everyday," said Satellogic Founder and CEO Emiliano Kargieman in a statement.
--IANS
soni/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
