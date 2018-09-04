Surveyors' vacancies will be filled on priority basis: DoPT

Singh on Tuesday assured that the process to fill up 125 vacancies of Superintending Surveyors in the will be expedited.

The assurance from the Minister, in charge of (DoPT), came when a delegation of Group 'B' officers of the Survey of presented him a memorandum on the alleged delay in the promotion of Surveyors.

The delegation told the that about 200 Surveyors had completed eight- year eligibility criterion but they were still awaiting promotion for 12-15 years despite vacancies of 125 Superintending Surveyors out of sanctioned 160 posts (90 civil and 70 defence) as per the Survey of Group 'A' Service Rules, 1989, a DoPT statement said.

The statement quoted Singh as saying that "it is a priority for the DoPT to ensure timely promotion of officers and redress their issues to avoid unnecessary delays in promotions".

