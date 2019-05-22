Aastha Gill's new song captures World Cup fever

has come up with a anthem, "Jeetega India", a fun and energetic song that resonates with Indias spirit for the worlds biggest tournament, which will begin on May 30.

" springs a feeling of patriotism that energises a nation. So, when I decided to work on a song exclusively for TikTok, I wanted to bring alive the same spirit for the rest of us," Aastha said in a statement.

"I knew it had to be to the tune of ' India' now called 'Jeetega India'. This song aims to be a slogan that we all will be rallying around to cheer for the Indian team," added the artiste.

Commenting on the anthem, Mayank Gandotra, of Business Development and Music Partnerships, India, said: "'Jeetega saara India' captures the feeling of every Indian who wants Team to bring home and we are hoping that our users will spread this feeling by creating content using the World Cup Anthem. This is our way of bringing the entire TikTok community and the country together to support the Indian team during this tournament."

The song was composed by Mix Singh and sung by Aastha with lyrics written by Yawar and Rish. It is available on TikTok, a short-video platform, for its users.

Sanujeet Bhujabal, Director, India, said: "Music plays a pivotal role in uplifting the spirit of all enthusiasts in and #CricketWorldCup does exactly that. Aastha's vocals along with her spirited singing and the lyrics brings out the 'josh' like never before."

--IANS

nn/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)