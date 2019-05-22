Priyanka spends time with refugee children in Ethiopia

After enthralling fans with her game at 2019, Jonas is currently in spending time with refugee children.

took to to share a series of photographs and videos of herself with the children from her philanthrophic tour as Unicef's Goodwill in She also met Sahle-Work Zewde, the first female of the country.

The "Quantico" is seen interacting, dancing and playing with the children in the videos. She also highlighted the issues of poverty, sexual violence and child marriage through her posts.

Sharing the story of a 15-year-old girl, spoke about the importance of for girls.

She wrote: "This is Hasina (15), she is a 7th grade student who loves to go to school. She used to live with her sister and her husband, and without her knowing, her sisters' husband was arranging her marriage to one of his friends... she was 12 at the time.

"One day when the man visited her house to pester her parents to marry her, she escaped to a friend's house and the next day went to one of the community-based child's marriage prevention platforms (alone), which she had heard about at school. She asked herself, 'If she married now, would she ever go back to school again?' Hasina loves learning and wasn't willing to trade her or freedom for anything.

"That gave her the courage to stand up for herself. The community, along with the authorities, stepped in and stopped the marriage. The man was charged. It's important to understand that it takes an immense amount of courage to go against these cultural norms that have existed for centuries. Hasina is a very brave girl. It was so heartening to see the elders in the community learning from the examples these young girls are setting, standing up against child marriage and female genital mutilation/cutting. gave these girls that perspective."

Priyanka tried the traditional Ethiopian dance and said that she has "bonded" with the country over the joy she shared through dancing.

Praising Zewde, Priyanka said: "Her fierce commitment to the empowerment and advancement of women is unprecedented. She also has a global perspective for the development of her country - is the second largest host country of refugees in Africa, they've taken in just under 1 million.

"She is pushing for policies that provide people with access to education and other essential needs so they can improve their familial economic situation and hence the economy of "

Last year, Priyanka visited to meet Rohingya children.

--IANS

sim/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)