Abu Dhabi Crown Prince congratulate Modi on election win

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in the Lok Sabha elections, the media reported on Friday.
The Crown Prince called Modi on the phone on Thursday night and wished the latter success in serving his nation, reports the Khaleej Times.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his keenness to enhance cooperation and to advance United Arab Emirates (UAE)-India relations further.
He also wished the Indian government and people further progress and prosperity.
Modi led the BJP to a historic victory in the Lok Sabha elections with the party securing more seats than it did in the 2014 polls.
