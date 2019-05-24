Abu Dhabi Crown Prince congratulate Modi on election win

Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin has congratulated Indian on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in the Lok Sabha elections, the media reported on Friday.

The called Modi on the phone on Thursday night and wished the latter success in serving his nation, reports

Sheikh expressed his keenness to enhance cooperation and to advance (UAE)- relations further.

He also wished the and people further progress and prosperity.

Modi led the BJP to a historic victory in the Lok Sabha elections with the party securing more seats than it did in the 2014 polls.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)