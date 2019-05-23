Imran, Xi among foreign leaders to congratulate Modi

As he retained power with a resounding electoral victory, on Thursday received congratulatory messages and phone calls from a host of foreign leaders, including his Pakistani counterpart and Chinese

Among other foreign leaders to congratulate Modi were Russian Vladimir Putin, Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu, French Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Shinzo Abe, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani, Sri Lankan President and

tweeted his message on

"I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia," he posted.

tweeted: "From a long standing friend! Russian President Putin has sent a congratulatory message to PM and has confirmed his readiness to work together to build the full range of bilateral relations and constructive interaction in international affairs."

The Chinese President wrote a letter to Modi, saying he attached "great importance" to the development of Sino- relations and expressed his desire to work with the Indian leader to take the development partnership between the two countries to a new height.

Xi said under the leadership of the two leaders, Sino- ties have "shown strong momentum of development".

Netanyahu tweeted: "Congratulations, my friend @Narendramodi, on your impressive election victory! The election results further reaffirm your leadership of the world's largest democracy. Together we will continue to strengthen the great friendship between and "

"Well done, my friend!"

Macron called up Modi to congratulate him and the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to work together towards further strengthening of the strategic partnership between India and

Modi thanked for its steadfast support to India on critical issues, the said.

Describing Modi as "one of the foremost leaders of the democratic world", the French President reiterated his invitation to him to visit the country in August for a bilateral meeting and to attend the Summit at Biarritz.

also called up Modi and the two leaders reiterated their commitment towards strengthening the India- special strategic and global partnership, according to the

Sirisena tweeted: "Congratulations on your victory and the peoples re-endorsement of your leadership. looks forward to continuing the warm and constructive relationship with India."

The island country's Prime Minister also congratulated the Indian Prime Minister for his "magnificent victory".

Oli wished Modi "all success ahead" and said, "I look forward to working closely with you."

Ghani tweeted: "The government and the people of look forward to expanding cooperation between our two democracies in pursuit of regional cooperation, peace and prosperity for all of "

wished "peace, happiness and prosperity for the people of India".

Maldivian President said it was "a strong affirmation of the Indian people's confidence in the BJP-led government. I look forward to closer and enhanced ties".

Bhutan, Australia, and Portugal Prime Ministers Lotay Tshering, Scott Morrison, and António Costa, respectively, as well as Tanzanian President extended their congratulations to the Indian leader and sought to boost bilateral relations.

Singapore's Prime Minister "welcomed India's deepening engagement in the region".

Abu Dhabi Sheikh also congratulated Modi.

Around 67 per cent of the nearly 900 million voters in India exercised their franchise in the seven-phased elections that began on April 11 and ended on May 19.

