Imran, Xi among foreign leaders to congratulate Modi

-
ALSO READ
China looking to boost agricultural exports to India, President Xi tells PM Modi
Chinese President Xi congratulates PM Modi on election win
China looks to boost agricultural exports to India: Xi
Xi likely to visit India before general elections: Report
A 'pilot' project has just got over: Modi
-
As he retained power with a resounding electoral victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received congratulatory messages and phone calls from a host of foreign leaders, including his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Among other foreign leaders to congratulate Modi were Russian President Vladimir Putin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and Nepali Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli.
Imran Khan tweeted his message on Twitter.
"I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia," he posted.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted: "From a long standing friend! Russian President Putin has sent a congratulatory message to PM and has confirmed his readiness to work together to build the full range of bilateral relations and constructive interaction in international affairs."
The Chinese President wrote a letter to Modi, saying he attached "great importance" to the development of Sino-India relations and expressed his desire to work with the Indian leader to take the development partnership between the two countries to a new height.
Xi said under the leadership of the two leaders, Sino-India ties have "shown strong momentum of development".
Netanyahu tweeted: "Congratulations, my friend @Narendramodi, on your impressive election victory! The election results further reaffirm your leadership of the world's largest democracy. Together we will continue to strengthen the great friendship between India and Israel."
"Well done, my friend!"
Macron called up Modi to congratulate him and the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to work together towards further strengthening of the strategic partnership between India and France.
Modi thanked France for its steadfast support to India on critical issues, the MEA spokesperson said.
Describing Modi as "one of the foremost leaders of the democratic world", the French President reiterated his invitation to him to visit the country in August for a bilateral meeting and to attend the G7 Summit at Biarritz.
Shinzo Abe also called up Modi and the two leaders reiterated their commitment towards strengthening the India-Japan special strategic and global partnership, according to the MEA spokesperson.
Sirisena tweeted: "Congratulations on your victory and the peoples re-endorsement of your leadership. Sri Lanka looks forward to continuing the warm and constructive relationship with India."
The island country's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also congratulated the Indian Prime Minister for his "magnificent victory".
Oli wished Modi "all success ahead" and said, "I look forward to working closely with you."
Ghani tweeted: "The government and the people of Afghanistan look forward to expanding cooperation between our two democracies in pursuit of regional cooperation, peace and prosperity for all of South Asia."
Hasina wished "peace, happiness and prosperity for the people of India".
Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said it was "a strong affirmation of the Indian people's confidence in the BJP-led government. I look forward to closer and enhanced ties".
Bhutan, Australia, Vietnam and Portugal Prime Ministers Lotay Tshering, Scott Morrison, Nguyen Xuan Phuc and António Costa, respectively, as well as Tanzanian President John Magufuli extended their congratulations to the Indian leader and sought to boost bilateral relations.
Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong "welcomed India's deepening engagement in the region".
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan also congratulated Modi.
Around 67 per cent of the nearly 900 million voters in India exercised their franchise in the seven-phased elections that began on April 11 and ended on May 19.
IANS
pgs/akk/soni/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU