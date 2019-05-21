Accounting firm ordered to handover Trump records

A US federal district has ordered firm that it will need to turn over Donald Trump's records from before he was to the Democratic-controlled

In a 41-page opinion on Monday, Indian-American of the dealt a significant blow to the as he rejected Trump's attempt to block the committee's subpoena, asserting that is well within its authority to investigate the President, reports

specifically can probe the for conflicts of interest and ethical questions, Mehta wrote, reaching into history -- citing everything from the presidency of James Buchanan, to the Teapot Dome, Watergate and Whitewater scandals -- to back up his ruling.

"History has shown that congressionally-exposed criminal conduct by the or a can lead to legislation," Mehta wrote.

"It is simply not fathomable that a Constitution that grants the power to remove a president for reasons including criminal behaviour would deny Congress the power to investigate him for unlawful conduct -- past or present -- even without formally opening an impeachment inquiry."

Trump's legal team plans to appeal, an informed source told later Monday.

won't have to turn over the subpoena for another seven days, according to the

The subpoena of seeks a vast amount of communications and financial records related to the firm's work for Trump himself, as well as his businesses and foundation from 2011 through 2018.

Mazars became a target in the House investigation after Trump's former personal accused the President of fudging his wealth in an unsuccessful attempt to buy the football team and reduce his

Trump immediately called the ruling "crazy".

"We disagree with that ruling, it's crazy," Trump told reporters on Monday evening before departing the for a rally in Pennsylvania, noting that Mehta was appointed by former President

"This never happened to any other president," he said, adding that Democrats were trying to "get a redo" on Robert Mueller's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

