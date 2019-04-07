Actor-politician Gopi violated model code: CEO

Suresh Gopi, the BJP candidate in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, violated the code of conduct by seeking votes in the name of religion, Kerala's (CEO) Tikka said on Sunday.

After Thrissur District T.V. Anupama on Saturday served a notice to the member for his Friday speech in an election campaign in which he allegedly sought votes in the name of the and Lord Ayyappa, Meena said he approved the Collector's move.

This irked both Gopi and the (BJP).

accused the of trying to be in the good books of

Anupama, however, stuck to her ground and said she was functioning according to the rules and regulations.

"Gopi has violated the code of conduct and Anupama has only done her duty. The candidate can now give his explanation," the said.

The BJP has been protesting against Supreme Court's 2018 verdict allowing women aged between 10 and 50 years to enter in Sabarimala. will vote on April 23.

--IANS

sg/mag/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)