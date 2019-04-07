NTR's dynasty remains at the centrestage of Andhra politics (DYNASTY POLITICS)

When it comes to political dynasties in the country, few can match the and the melodrama associated with Rama Rao's personality.

Even 23 years after his death, the legacy of the of and former Chief dominates the political scene of in one way or the other.

As gearing up for April 11 simultaneous elections to the state Assembly and the Lok Sabha, NTR's name, portraits and statues remain an integral part of the TDP's campaign led by his

This election is witnessing the entry og NTR's third generation into electoral with fielding his son as his political successor.

NTR's family, however, is no longer confined to TDP but is spread across the political spectrum.

NTR, as the popular was popularly known, took a plunge into in the early 1980s to end the monopoly of the party and altered the political landscape of the state forever.

The matinee idol, who enjoyed the status of a demigod among masses, stormed to power within nine months after floating TDP on the slogan of Telugu self-respect.

With his pro-poor image and populist schemes like Rs.2 a kg rice, NTR created a niche for himself in

After five years of rule in between, NTR returned to power with a landslide majority in 1994. Her second marriage with Lakshmi Parvathi, however, created a rift in the family.

In August 1995, NTR's Chandrababu led a revolt, citing Lakshmi's growing interference in the government and party affairs. Backed by NTR's sons and daughters, Naidu became the Chief

A few months later, NTR died of at the age of 72. He had eight sons and four daughters from his first wife Basvatarakam, who had died of in 1985. However, it was Chandrababu Naidu who carried NTR's political legacy forward.

Lakshmi initially claimed NTR's political legacy but found no public support and went into political oblivion. She is currently with YSRCP. Though politically not active, she is praying for Naidu's defeat.

Currently, a son and a daughter of NTR, two son-in-laws including Naidu and a grandson are active in politics, albeit in different politics parties.

NTR floated TDP on anti- plank but his daughter and her husband joined the Congress in 2004. Purandeswari, who was elected to Lok Sabha twice on Congress ticket and even became a in UPA government, switched loyalty to BJP in 2014.

She is now contesting from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency. Her husband, however, preferred (YSRCP) and is contesting for Assembly from Parchur.

NTR's son and popular is seeking re-election from Hindupur constituency on TDP ticket. He is also of Naidu's son Lokesh, who is contesting for Assembly from Mangalagiri. Balakrishna's second is TDP candidate from Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency, facing Purandeswari.

Naidu, who had been grooming his son as his political successor for last few years, was facing some resistance from another and N. Harikrishna, who died in a road accident last year.

Harikrishna was keen to see his son Junior NTR taking over the TDP mantle. Named after his grandfather and popularly known as Junior NTR, he is one of the top actors of Telugu film industry.

It is also interesting to note that no member of NTR's extended family is into active politics in Telangana, which came into being with bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

Chandrababu Naidu fielded Harikrishnas daughter and Junior NTR's half-sister from constituency in in the recent elections but she lost the battle to the (TRS) candidate.

