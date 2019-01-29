Adityanath chairs cabinet meet at Kumbh

The cabinet met outside the state capital on Tuesday for only the second time in history, with chairing a meeting at Prayagraj -- the venue of the Kumbh.

The was flanked by his deputies and at the meeting held at the sprawling tented complex on the banks of the holy trinity of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical

Before the meeting, Adityanath prayed at an iconic temple of Lord Hanuman where he was greeted by Narendra Giri, the He took part in an 'aarti' and performed rituals.

The monk-turned-Chief Minister, along with his ministerial colleagues, also went to the Aksyavat tree and 'Saraswati Koop' inside the fort here.

The first meeting of the cabinet away from was held in 1962 in Nainital when was the

Heavy security was enforced at the Kumbh for the high-profile visit and a vast area near the Sangam was thrown out of bounds for the pilgrims.

At the cabinet meeting held at the Integrated Control and (ICCC), 28 Ministers participated, an said. All of them are later scheduled to take a holy dip in the Sangam as part of Kumbh festivities.

Prominent among the Ministers who were present were (Urban Development), Ashutosh Tandon (Medical Education), Siddhartha Nath Singh (Health), (Tourism), (Industries) and Brajesh Pathak (Law).

