Death of Fernandes marks end of an era: Amit Shah

Shah on Tuesday condoled the death of former Union and said his passing away marks an end of an era.

"Anguished to learn about the demise of His political persona left an indelible mark on several significant political events over decades. He also held several important ministerial portfolios in the Union cabinet over time," Shah tweeted.

He said that Fernandes's stint in public office saw him make some defining changes, particularly in railways.

"The most abiding memories of Fernandesji are those of his fierce opposition to the Emergency in 1975. He stood steadfastly to protect India's democratic values."

Fernandes died on Tuesday after He was 88.

