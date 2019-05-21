Admission to IP University law courses through CLAT: SC

The on Tuesday said that the national level (CLAT) will form the basis of admissions to of the (GGSIPU) for the academic year 2019-20.

A vacation bench of Justice and Justice said that the university should not use the Common Entrance Test (CET) for the admissions.

The university had moved the apex court challenging the order which stayed the operation of its February circular announcing that the admission to will take place through the

"Let the admissions be made on the basis of CLAT," the apex court said.

The had moved the court against the university's decision to use scores for admitting students in It submitted that the deadline for is already over and it is not favourable for the students who seek admission in law.

At this, the court said: "Your apprehension does not appear to be right. The students are much more smarter these days, and they would have applied for CLAT."

Tushar Mehta, appearing for the varsity, cited the verdict which mandated the university to conduct the CET for admissions in law, and the channel to admit students through CLAT was not permitted.

The apex court said: "Nobody will suffer. CLAT means CLAT."

During the hearing, the court took an exception when a assisting a tried to butt in. "Ask your junior to behave in the court. What is this happening, we can initiate contempt... is this a vegetable market, a senior is arguing and the shouting from behind," the bench said. The subsequently apologized to the court.

On February 11, the Delhi government's had issued an order allowing the GGSIPU to conduct National Level Tests for admission to courses, including LLB and LLM, for 2019-20.

On February 26, the university issued a circular announcing that CLAT-UG and CLAT-PG will form basis to admit students in the for the academic session 2019-20.

