68% Indians feel job market has improved in 5 years

Nearly 68 per cent working professionals from industries like IT/ITES, and pharma, consumer retail, and professional services sectors feel that the job market has improved significantly over the last five years, a new survey said on Tuesday.

For 66 per cent of male workers and 60 per cent women workers, the start-up ecosystem in the country has remarkably evolved in the last five years and offers more entrepreneurial opportunities, said the joint survey by the for Economic Policy Research (CEPR) and Talentedge.

"We're living in an environment where economic and professional growth both are rising up the curve. New developments in technology are leading to the creation of new job profiles and, hence, the need for more skilled working professionals," said Dr Subhash Sharma, Director, CEPR.

Nearly 70 per cent of the respondents opined that they will have better career opportunities in the near term.

With digitization coming into the picture, 75 per cent of the respondents agreed that they are getting more opportunities to make a greater impact in their current job roles.

"We have the priviledge at Talentedge to reach out to over a million young working professionals on a regular basis. We found this to be an opportunity to with CEPR and help voice opinions of this critical demographic across pertinent issues," added Aditya Malik, Talentedge.

An average of 68 per cent working professional across the country have got at least one positive career advancement in a recent time-frame.

There are significant opportunities for people of all qualifications but professionals with advanced degrees have much higher growth options.

"Seventy per cent working professionals expect continued improvement in the job market conditions as the country rides the digitization wave," the findings showed.

