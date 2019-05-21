More arrests likely in Uttarakhand scholarship scam

After the arrest of 12 people in the Rs 100 crore SC/ST scholarships scam that rattled the district, the Police on Tuesday said some more arrests were likely on the completion of investigations.

"This is just the tip of the iceberg. We will soon start investigations in the district too. More arrests are likely as it's a big scam," said a top

State of the Welfare Department Anurag Shakhdhar, who was recently arrested in the scam, has been suspended.

The scam came to light in 2016 when then ordered arrest of some top officials of in on the charges of siphoning off scholarships in the names of students through fake identities, police sources said.

In 2017, ordered a probe by a special investigation team (SIT) into the scholarship scam.

activists has claimed involvement of dozens of educational institutes in in the scam.

The alleged involvement of scores of educational institutes in and other states in the siphoning of SC/ST students' scholarships by using fake identities have come to light.

A majority of the educational institutes under cloud are in the and districts. The IMS Institute of Technology, Roorkee, alone siphoned off Rs 4.13 crore, the police said. Four top officials of this institute have been arrested.

--IANS

str/mag/pcj

