Adnan Sami credits his success to Asha Bhosle

Popular Sami is thankful to legendary for supporting him during the tough phase of his career.

The thanked Asha when she joined the team of talent hunt singing reality show "The Voice", produced by Banijay Asia, as a celebrity guest.

"Whatever I am today and whatever I will be, it will be all because of you. I cannot thank you enough for supporting me during the tough phase of my career," said in a statement.

"Thank you for giving me a roof during my struggle and it is all because of your blessings it is where I have reached today," he added.

Asha also mentioned that she first met as a child in

--IANS

sug/nn/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)