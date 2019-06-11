Adnan Sami's Twitter account hacked

Sami's account was hacked and his profile picture replaced with that of on Tuesday, a day after megastar Amitabh Bachchan's account on the micro-blogging platform was hacked.

A photograph on Sami's profile also featured a flag each of and

It was captioned: "We would be happy to visit our brother country and have a cup of tea with your This will be a great opportunity to visit your country and meet our brothers. "

Sami's profile was deactivated within minutes of the hacking. His profile was restored with the blue tick intact, but his past tweets were missing, and a post read: "My account has been hacked. Support me on this account. Retweet please."

