Russians mock Musk, sends toy car into space

Mocking launched a car into space in 2018, Russian scientists sent their own outside the Earth, but the car was actually just a toy.

In February 2018, launched its reusable heavy-lift launch vehicle -- Falcon Heavy for the first time along with a cherry-red Roadster with a mannequin called 'Starman' behind the wheel.

In response to Musk's space stunt, the team from Russia's launched a toy replica of the red Zhiguli car owned by Dmitry Rogozin, who serves as the of Russia's Roscosmos space agency, reported on Friday.

Rogozin is known for his rivalry with Musk which often comes out publicly as sarcastic banters on

Along with the toy car, the Russian scientists also put a tiny cut-out of a smiling Rogozin in the driver's seat.

Unlike 'Starman', however, the Rogozin replica returned to the Earth and landed an estimated 2,000 kilometres away from its after about 16 hours of flight, the report said.

Russia's space mockery targeting Musk was executed just days after Rogozin said he would not hire Musk to get help with reusable rocketry.

While Rogozin has not met Musk as yet, he frequently reacts publicly to the CEO's tweets and slams SpaceX over 'killing competitors'.

Rogozin said he would gladly meet the multi-billionaire if he ever comes to for a private visit.

