Gambhir invites Afridi for psycho analysis in India

Former all-rounder has been making headlines ever since his autobiography "Game Changer" released. Be it his views on or "age" revelation, has created quite a stir.

In his autobiography, has slammed Gautam Gambhir, saying the former Indian opener lacked personality and has an attitude problem.

"Some rivalries were personal, some professional. First the curious case of Gambhir. Oh poor Gautam. He and his attitude problem," Afridi wrote in his book

"He (Gautam) who has no personality. He who is barely a character in the great scheme of He who has no great records just a lot of attitude."

"In we call guys like him saryal (burnt up). Its simple, I like happy, positive people. Doesn't matter if they are aggressive or competitive, but you have to be positive and Gambhir wasn't," he adds.

Gambhir and Afridi didn't have a cordial relationship, both off and on the field. In 2007, the duo was booked for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct following a clash during an ODI match between and in

Speaking about the incident, Afridi said, "I remember the run-in with Gambhir during the 2007 Asia Cup, when he completed his single while running straight into me. The umpires had to finish it off or I would have. Clearly we had a frank bilateral discussion about each other's female relatives."

On Saturday, Gambhir, who has now joined politics and is in fray in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, hit back at Afridi, saying the former is a hilarious man who needs to be taken to a

" you are a hilarious man!!! Anyway, we are still granting visas to Pakistanis for medical tourism. I will personally take you to a psychiatrist," Gambhir tweeted.

