was on Thursday re-appointed as the of two-time champions for the upcoming season of season, the club announced in a statement.

Habas, who returned to the club after a gap of three seasons, had left in 2015 after being in charge of the club for the first two seasons of the league.

The Spaniard, who replaced at the helm, had previously guided to victory in the inaugural season in 2014 and also took the team to the semi-finals in 2015.

Last season, under Coppell failed to reach the knockout stages, finishing sixth in the 10-team points table.

"I am very proud to be the of ATK. I have always had the feeling that I will be back to train the team. I am sure that with the support of the fans, and us working together, we will get the recognition and the results that the club deserves. Success will be achieved when we aspire to compete hard and add to the professional growth of the club," Habas said in a statement.

"I am glad to welcome back our new head coach, Antonio López Habas to the ATK family. I wish him all the best to carry our two-time championship legacy forward. He is an exceptional and I am hopeful Habas will lead the way for ATK with his unique strategies and his enthusiasm," ATK added.

The 61-year-old used to play as a defender in LaLiga for clubs Sevilla, Real Murcia and Burgos CF. Habas has had an extensive coaching career where he coached the Bolivian national team and appeared with them at four Copa America tournaments. Habas was also hired by Valencia CF as their in LaLiga.

