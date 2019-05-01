After Azhar's designation, China defends Pakistan

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan will bot be 'pressured' by anyone on Masood Azhar: FO
No mention of any link between Masood Azhar with Pulwama attack in India's dossier: Pak
UN designates JeM chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist
Masood Azhar declared global terrorist by UNSC
China again blocks bid at UN to list JeM chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist
-
Moments after it okayed the resolution to blacklist Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar at the UN sanctions panel, China defended Pakistan, saying the country had made enormous contributions to fighting terrorism.
Beijing also said it firmly support Pakistan's efforts to combat terrorism and extremist forces.
"I would like to stress that Pakistan has made enormous contributions to fighting terrorism, which deserves the full recognition of the international community. China will continue to firmly support Pakistan's efforts to combat terrorist and extremist forces," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said here.
--IANS
gsh/soni/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU