After Azhar's designation, China defends Pakistan

Moments after it okayed the resolution to blacklist Pakistan-based (JeM) at the UN sanctions panel, defended Pakistan, saying the country had made enormous contributions to fighting

also said it firmly support Pakistan's efforts to combat and extremist forces.

"I would like to stress that has made enormous contributions to fighting terrorism, which deserves the full recognition of the international community. will continue to firmly support Pakistan's efforts to combat terrorist and extremist forces," said here.

--IANS

gsh/soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)