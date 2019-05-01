JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Diplomacy

Swiggy, Subway response sought for charging bag fee

Our block, district heads more capable than Modi, Shah: Mamata

Business Standard

After Azhar's designation, China defends Pakistan

IANS  |  Beijing 

Moments after it okayed the resolution to blacklist Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar at the UN sanctions panel, China defended Pakistan, saying the country had made enormous contributions to fighting terrorism.

Beijing also said it firmly support Pakistan's efforts to combat terrorism and extremist forces.

"I would like to stress that Pakistan has made enormous contributions to fighting terrorism, which deserves the full recognition of the international community. China will continue to firmly support Pakistan's efforts to combat terrorist and extremist forces," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said here.

--IANS

gsh/soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 01 2019. 19:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU