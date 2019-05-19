Ahamed scores big in opening round of national bike rally

bike racer proved to be the in the opening round of here on Sunday, winning two categories in style on an action packed day.

Adnaan, winner of various national and regional championships, clocked the fastest time of 06:34.00 mins in the Group B 131cc-165cc category to win this title; he was equally invincible in the Group B 166cc to 260cc class, posting a time of 06:33.00 mins to reign supreme.

Bengaluru's star rider trailed him in both the categories, clocking 06:36.00 mins in the Group B 131cc-165cc and 06:41.00 mins in Group B 166cc to 260cc to finish second on the podium.

with a time of 06:52.00 mins finished third in the Group B 131cc-165cc category while (07:00.00 mins) grabbed the third spot in the Group B 166cc to 260cc competition.

In the Group A up to 800cc category, it was who reigned supreme after completing the 6. 2 km run with a timing of 06:49.00 mins. He was followed by Badal S. Doshi (06:50.00 mins) and SD (06:55.00 mins) on the podium.

In the Group B 261cc to 400cc classification, Sudeep Kottary outran his competitors and clocked 07:38.00 mins to come out on top followed by Samarth (07:51.00 mins) and Hitesh (07:54.00 mins).

