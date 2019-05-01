EC asked to file affidavit on parties' expenditure

The on Wednesday directed the to file an affidavit indicating its powers to ensure implementation or enforcement of its guidelines regarding disclosure of expenditure by political parties.

A division bench of and Justice said that if poll panel fails to file its reply, then the court will take a call as the the matter has been pending for the last five years

It listed the matter for further hearing on July 16.

The court had in February directed the to file the affidavit, which has not been complied with so far. It had then observed that the poll panel seems helpless in implementing the guidelines on 'Transparency and Accountability in Party Funds and Election Expenditure'.

The court was hearing a petition filed by NGO (ADR) requesting for a process of regular submission of election expenditure statements by political parties.

The ADR, in its petition, has recommended the implementation of the recommendations made in the Law Commission's Report on Electoral Reforms, to introduce a ceiling on expenditure by parties.

--IANS

ak/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)