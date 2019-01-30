AIADMK not inclined to tie up with BJP

The ruling AIADMK on Wednesday invited applications from candidates aspiring to contest the polls in and Puducherry even as it made it clear that party cadres were strongly opposed to a tie-up with the BJP.

There are 39 constituencies in and one in Puducherry.

Even as it maintained that an electoral alliance will be decided once the dates for are announced, the AIADMK gave broad hints on who it wished to ally with and who it would like to avoid.

A statement signed by Deputy and urged interested candidates to get the applications from the party headquarters here between February 4 and 10 for Rs 25,000.

Speaking to IANS, former said: "Party cadres feel that there is an anti-BJP wave across the state over issues like wrong policies of the central government, language policy; non-release of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, stand supportive of in the Cauvery dispute and others. We have to take into account our cadres' views."

Queried about the possibility of an alliance with other parties, he declined to comment.

However, it is reliably learnt the AIADMK does not rule out an alliance with the and for the

The general perception in the party is that an alliance with the will be counter productive and give undue advantage to the DMK.

--IANS

vj/mr

