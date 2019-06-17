After Commissioner's assurance, agitators call off protest in Mukherjee Nagar

After of Police promised on Monday to register cases against the policemen who allegedly thrashed a and his son in the capital's Nagar area on Sunday, agitators at the Nagar police station decided to call off their protest.

Patnaik's assurance came after a group of protestors lead by BJP MLA from Rajouri Garden, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, met the Police and demanded strong action against the policemen involved in the case.

"We have been assured by the that the police will register cases against the policemen who had thrashed the man and his son," Sirsa told the media outside the Police headquarters.

Earlier, two Sub-Inspectors and a were suspended for the unprofessional conduct over the way they handled the situation on Sunday after a 'Gramin Seva' taxi brushed a police vehicle in Nagar near University, triggering a chain of unpleasant events.

While the police said the and his juvenile son first attacked the policemen with a sword, the driver's friends alleged that the father and son were dragged out of the vehicle and thrashed by the police before they were beaten up again up at the police station.

A passer-by recorded the violent scenes on his mobile phone and later posted them on social media, which went viral.

The video shows the and his son having an argument with a outside the station. As more policemen came to the scene, the man took out a sword from his vehicle and charged at the policemen, scattering them. Eventually he was overpowered following which the police personnel began to rain lathi blows on the man.

--IANS

rag/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)