Ailing Jet technician commits suicide

IANS  |  Palghar (Maharashtra) 

An ailing senior technician working with the beleagured Jet Airways committed suicide by jumping off his building terrace, police said here on Saturday.

"Shailesh Singh was suffering from cancer and was in great pain. He had been discharged from hospital after undergoing chemotherapy earlier this week. He ended his life on Friday afternoon," Tulinj Police Station Senior Inspector Daniel Ben told IANS.

To a question, Ben said the police are not aware of the Singh family facing any financial problems due to the airlines crisis.

Singh, 45, is survived by his wife, two sons, including one working in the airlines' operations department, and two daughters, and the police have registered an accidental death case with investigations underway.

--IANS

First Published: Sat, April 27 2019. 19:54 IST

