Bihar court summons Rahul Gandhi in defamation case

A court, here on Saturday, issued a summon to in connection with a defamation case filed by Minister

Judicial Magistrate summoned Gandhi on May 20 for his statement that "all thieves have in their surnames".

The Minister had filed a defamation case against Gandhi last week and on Friday he appeared before the court in pursuance of his case. The senior said his image had been tarnished by the chief's remark.

The court took cognisance of the statement under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code, which relates to defamation.

--IANS

ik/mag/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)