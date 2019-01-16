AIMIM MLA sworn in as Pro-tem Speaker of Telangana Assembly

Mumtaz Ahmed Khan of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Wednesday took oath as the Pro-tem Speaker of the Telangana State Legislative Assembly.
Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan administered the oath to Khan at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan.
Khan, a five-time MLA, is the senior-most member of the House.
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, Council Chairman K. Swamy Goud, Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and senior officials attended the programme.
The first session of the newly-elected Assembly is scheduled to begin on Thursday. The Pro-tem speaker will chair the session on the first day and administer the oath of office to the newly-elected members, including the nominated member from Anglo-Indian community.
The Speaker is likely to be elected on Friday.
