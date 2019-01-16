Will Justice Sikri represent CJI in PM-headed panel to appoint CBI chief?

After the ouster of CBI by a high-powered selection committee that included CJI-nominated A.K. Sikri, rumours are doing the rounds whether he would again be part of the panel which is to meet on January 24 to decide the fate of three or four General-level IPS officers for the agency's top post.

Sources close with the happenings expressed apprehension that Sikri will again participate in the three-member panel in place of Justice of Justice that will decide the final name of 28th (CBI) which is selected based on the Central Vigilance Commission Act 2003, and has a two-year term.

The panel, besides Modi, includes the of single largest opposition party in the Lok Sabha and the CJI.

An in the Law Ministry, requesting anonymity, said the current situation suggests that CJI will be present in the selection committee but he could not rule out the possibility of Justice Sikri's being again nominated for the task.

Against the backdrop of floor Mallikarjun Kharge's demand for immediate convening of the meeting to choose a successor to Verma, the took the decision to hold the selection committee's meeting on January 24 to finalise the name of next

Kharge, who dissented when it decided to remove Verma as CBI director, on Tuesday demanded the immediate appointment of a new and opposed the return of M. Nageswara Rao as

Two days after he was conditionally reinstated by the as the CBI Director, Verma was on January 10 again removed from the agency by the high-powered selection committee.

The date for the meeting of the selection committee also took shape when the (DoPT) completed its scrutiny of three-four names among a list of 12 (IPS) officers that included one from 1982 batch, four from 1983, six from 1984 and one from 1985 batch.

Ten IPS officers are said to be in the list but two more names were added as probable candidates for the new CBI chief's post.

The two new names included Gujarat DGP Shivanand Jha, a 1983-batch IPS of cadre, and J.K. Sharma, a 1982-batch AGMUT cadre officer, who has worked has DG Tihar.

Sharma, who was facing probe for allegedly holding assets disproportionate to his income, was given a clean chit by a in November last year.

The other IPS officers in the race are believed to be Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, a 1985-batch IPS officer; Uttar Pradesh of (NIA) Y.C. Modi, informed sources said.

By seniority, 1983 batch IPS Rina Mitra, who is currently the (Internal Security) in the Union Home Ministry, and (CRPF) may get the chance to head the federal agency.

Some prominent names from the 1984 batch, including (NSG) Sudeep Lakhtakia, and A.P. Maheshwari, Director of and Forensic Sciences S. Javeed Ahmed, (BSF) Director General and (ITBP) chief S.S. Deswal, are also in the running.

(Rajnish Singh can be contacted at rajnish.s@ians.in)

--IANS

rak/vsc/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)