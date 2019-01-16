Karnataka government would fall due to its internal contradictions: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday said that it was "watching" the developments in and asserted that people of the state would heave a sigh of relief if the JD-S-led alliance government falls due to its "internal contradictions".

"There is an implosion happening in the What is on display is the internal feud in the Congress," said

He said there was an "illegitimate" government in the southern state because the two parties that lost elections came together to form an "unethical" alliance.

"These two parties have actually stolen the public mandate to form an opportunistic coalition. People of would heave a sigh of relief if this government falls due to its internal contradictions," he said.

"The BJP is only watching developments and we clearly see the present government having lost majority which is evident from their own statements," he added.

A senior BJP leader, who declined to be named, said the party will "wait and watch" as to how the differences within the alliance play out before taking a call on its next move.

"Let the state unit decide and then we will deliberate over it," he said when asked if the BJP is looking to make a push for stalling its government in the southern state.

His remarks come amid the political drama over alleged "Operation Lotus" to destabilise the government continued with the preparing for an apparent show of strength by calling a meeting of its legislators on January 18 while the BJP kept up suspense with its shepherded MLAs remaining locked up in a luxury resort in Gurugram near the national capital.

Coalition partners and JD-S claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party's bid to topple its coalition government has failed. Both and Deputy claimed that the JD(S)-Congress coalition is safe and that they had the numbers.

--IANS

bns/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)