Air India CMD Kharola appointed Civil Aviation Secretary

-
ALSO READ
DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek gets additional charge of Civil Aviation Ministry
Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Nayan Choubey named UPSC member
Former Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Nayan Choubey takes over as UPSC member
Air India CMD Pradeep Singh Kharola appointed Civil Aviation secretary
Air India chief Pradeep Singh Kharola to steer Civil Aviation Ministry as secretary
-
Pradeep Singh Kharola, Chairman and Managing Director, Air India, was appointed the new Civil Aviation Secretary on Wednesday.
The announcement came a few days after the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) gave senior bureaucrat Ramesh Abhishek additional charge as Secretary of the Civil Aviation Ministry.
Abhishek holds the position of Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion (DIPP), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
The ACC said in a statement on Wednesday that "The ACC has approved the appointment of Pradeep Singh Kharola, IAS (Karnataka cadre, 1985 batch), Chairman and Managing Director, Air India Ltd, as Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, against the vacancy caused due to the superannuation of Rajiv Nayan Choubey, IAS (Tamil Nadu cadre, 1981 batch) on 31.01.2019."
-IANS
rv-ravi/arm/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU