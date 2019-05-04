IBBI files criminal complaint against Liberty House

The and Board of India (IBBI) has filed a criminal complaint against UK-based for withdrawing after successfully bidding for

The IBBI, the regulator for overseeing proceedings in the country, filed the complaint on Friday.

Liberty House had emerged as the highest bidder for but soon backed out citing inadequate being provided, which was allowed by the (NCLT) after imposing a cost.

But the lenders moved the NCLT, alleging that Liberty House wilfully withdrew. The tribunal in agreement with them said the board may move against Liberty House as per the regulations laid down under the code.

Section 74(3) of the and Code (IBC) says that any party that violates conditions laid under the resolution plan is liable for prosecution and may face a prison term of up to five years with a penalty of up to Rs 1 crore.

--IANS

