Air pollution raises anxiety, depression risks in kids

A new evidence suggests is not just associated with and respiratory diseases, but may also impact metabolic and neurological development of children, putting them at an increased risk of and depression, says a study.

"Recent evidence suggests the central nervous system is particularly vulnerable to air pollution, suggesting a role in etiology of mental disorders, like or depression," said Kelly Brunst, at the in the US.

"This is the first study to use neuro- to evaluate exposure to traffic-related air pollution, metabolite dysregulation in brain and generalised symptoms among otherwise healthy children," Brunst said.

For the study, published in the journal Environmental Research, the researchers evaluated of 145 children at an average age of 12 years, looking specifically at levels of myo-inositol in brain through a specialised technique, magnetic resonance

Myo-inositol is a naturally-occurring metabolite, mainly found in specialised brain cells known as glial cells, which assists in maintaining cell volume and fluid balance in brain and serves as a regulator for hormones and insulin in the body. Rise in myo-inositol levels correlate with increased population of glial cells, which often occurs in states of

Among those exposed to higher levels of traffic-related air pollution, there were significant increases of myo-inositol in brain compared with those with lower exposure, researchers said.

They also observed rise in myo-inositol to be associated with more generalised anxiety symptoms. "In the higher, recent exposure group, we saw a 12 per cent increase in anxiety symptoms," said Brunst.

Brunst, however, noted that the observed increase in reported generalised anxiety symptoms in this cohort of typically developing children was relatively small and were not likely to result in a clinical diagnosis of an

