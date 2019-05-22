Indian woman doctor gets Global Asian award

Bengaluru-based medical doctor Divakar was honoured with the 'Global Asian of the Year 2018-19' award in recently for her and contributions to the women's healthcare ecosystem, in India, said its organiser ' One' magazine's publisher on Tuesday.

received the award at the Asian Business & Social Forum 2019 under the ' of the Society and the Nation' category from UAE's

"The award is conferred on those who stand out for vision, action and ingenuity and represent contemporary ideas to make global impact," said the pan-Asian business and news publication in a statement here.

is also spearheading a for the overall well-being of women, with affordable and quality treatment.

"To be recognised with other achievers of thrusts on me a greater responsibility and ownership to reform the women's in an innovative and impactful manner," said Hema on the occasion.

