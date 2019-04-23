Airlines asked to keep fares in check for far-flung areas

The Civil Ministry has asked domestic carriers to desist from raising fares on routes connecting far-flung areas especially in the northeast, in the wake of the grounding of

"The Ministry has advised airlines' to not raise fares on routes that connect smaller cities and towns especially in the northeast, and Port Blair," an official said on Monday night on the basis of anonymity.

He added that the government does not want the passengers to pay more than the normal fares and get inconvenienced. It also does not want the passengers to complain against high fares.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has asked the carriers to submit their requirement for slots across various airports. Once they give their requirements, the committee on slots would evaluate them and reallocate the unutilised slots.

"In a meeting today (Monday), the slots given on temporary basis to were regularized by the regulator. Then they asked for airlines' requirements for additional slots," an executive said.

Facing severe liquidity crisis, on April 17 suspended its entire operations indefinitely. The is unlikely to come back on its feet anytime soon given the load of its debt and liabilities.

Following the suspension of operations, there has been sudden drop in capacity. This has resulted in average airfares going up in the range of 10-15 per cent.

