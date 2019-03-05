Ficci Frames: Onir, Shabana to discuss LGBTQs' portrayal in films

The forthcoming edition of Frames, a three-day global convention on media and entertainment in here, will have a session on the changing portrayal of members of the LGBTQ community in films.

Filmmakers Onir, Hansal Mehta, Sridhar Rangayan, actors and as well as "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga" Gazal Dhaliwal, will be a part of the discussion.

"The discussion will help spread the message and attract filmmakers towards the topic. I am glad that there is a platform where like-minded filmmakers and actors are coming together to create and educate the audience," Onir said in a statement.

Leena Jaisani, Assistant Secretary General, Ficci, said: " earlier formed a committee working towards inclusion of LGBTQ community in corporate sectors. The idea of having a session at Frames is to bring forth the importance of the LGBTQ community and also highlight the issues that they face.

"The effort is to meander the taboo and welcome content of different shades and colour at every level and their inclusion in entertainment industry."

The convention will be held from March 12-14 at the Grand Hyatt here.

