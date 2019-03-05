Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' will release on Eid 2020

-
ALSO READ
Akshay Kumar joins Rohit Shetty's police universe with 'Sooryavanshi'
Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Sooryavanshi' locks Eid 2020 release date
We will definitely work together: Rohit Shetty on collaborating with Akshay
Rohit Shetty, Farah team up for action-comedy
Punjabi remake of 'Singham' to release on August 9
-
Bollywood's action star Akshay Kumar, who has joined Rohit Shetty's police universe with "Sooryavanshi", says the film which will release on Eid 2020, will be "action packed and with its "masala intact".
Akshay will star in and as "Sooryavanshi", presented by Reliance Entertainment.
"From Rohit Shetty's police universe, get ready for the fire-packed 'Sooryavanshi', releasing on Eid 2020," Akshay tweeted on Tuesday.
The film, backed by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films, is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shetty.
Akshay has assured his fans that the movie, which will go on the floors in May, will be "action-packed, masala intact".
Two posters have unveiled Akshay's look as a police officer in the movie. In one, he holds a pistol in his hand.
"A bullet for a bullet," reads the tagline of the movie, which will take the universe of Shetty's "Singham" and "Simmba" forward.
Karan Johar tweeted: "Eid 2020 will be about a bullet for a bullet. 'Sooryavanshi' stars the khiladi of all time, Akshay Kumar and directed by the blockbuster machine Rohit Shetty."
--IANS
rb/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU