Alia wants CBFC to let her mother's film release

As awaits the censor board's green signal for her film "No Fathers In Kashmir", her daughter and has come out in support of the film.

Alia on Thursday took to and urged the Central Board of (CBFC) to lift the 'ban' on the film.

"Was so looking forward to mom's 'No Fathers In Kashmir'... The team worked super hard for this honest teens love story in Really hope the CBFC would lift the ban. It's a film about empathy and compassion. Let's give love a chance," she wrote.

The film is directed by Ashvin Kumar, who has been struggling to get a U/A certificate for it.

In December 2018, Ashvin had said the CBFC after an inordinate delay of nearly 90 days and of giving him no clarity on what it was finding objectionable in the film, came up with a list of cuts that he and his team objected to as "the cuts proposed were based neither on reality nor on law".

He even went to the Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) for relief, but they returned it to the CBFC as the latter did not give us a legally-mandated hearing.

Earlier, and too came forward in support of the film.

