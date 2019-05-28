SC to hear on Thursday Puducherry LG's plea for clarity on her powers

The on Tuesday agreed to hear a petition filed by seeking clarity in the administrative control of the

Bedi, in her plea, argued that government officers in were caught in a bind after the apex court issued a notice on a order that curbed Bedi's powers. The will hear the plea on Thursday.

Bedi and have been at loggerheads on administrative issues ever since she assumed office in May 2016.

In the wake of the standoff, Bedi moved the seeking clarity on control of bureaucrats in The in its verdict on April 30, stated that the "cannot interfere with the activities of the elected government".

On May 10, the apex court admitted Bedi's appeal to stay the High Court decision and issued a notice to various respondents, including the

Bedi's petition claimed that the Madras High Court had not understood the true import of the Union Territories Act.

"The High Court has virtually declared the Legislative Assembly of the of Puducherry to be that of a State... The high court has equated the of Puducherry to the of NCT of Delhi, despite the fact that the former enjoys greater discretionary power and has a special responsibility towards Puducherry," the plea said.

Bedi's informed the top court that the had issued orders even after its May 10 notice.

Appearing for Bedi, informed the court that the Centre was willing to challenge the High Court decision and sought an urgent listing of the matter.

--IANS

ss/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)