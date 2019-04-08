Halsey once considered having sex for money

says she once considered when she was homeless in "to pay for her next meal".

She had earlier said that she was homeless at the age of 19 after her parents kicked her out for dropping out of community college. Now, Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, has confessed that she was forced to consider at one point as a way to make ends meet.

The 24-year-old was honoured at the Ending Youth benefit on Saturday night and took to the stage to give a moving speech about her rough time on the streets, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"When I was living in New York, I was a teenager. My friends were picking out decorations for their dorms and I was debating on whether or not I should let a stranger inside of me so I could pay for my next meal," she said.

said that while it was exciting that she can say she went from being homeless to becoming a pop star, she didn't want people to help the less fortunate because they may one day be famous.

"We shouldn't help because we think there's a chance they could turn into a celebrity," she added.

"We shouldn't help because they could really make something of themselves, because they are something right now."

--IANS

sug/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)