Amazon's India summer sale starts on Friday midnight

Amazon's Indian arm would start on Friday midnight its annual summer sale with great deals and deep discounts, said the world's leading

"Our annual summer sale will begin across the country on Friday midnight with great deals across thousands of products till May 7," said the city-based firm in a statement here.

The company, however, gave early access to its from noon for prime members.

"The deals will be on thousands of products, including smart-phones, consumer electronics, fashion, home and kitchen, large appliances, television sets, sports and fitness," said the statement.

A 10 per cent discount is offered if the transaction is done using the (SBI) debit and credit cards and on credit card EMI (equated monthly instalment) transactions.

There is also a no-cost EMI available with debit and credit cards and EMI card.

Free delivery offered on first order for new customers and special exchange benefits on a range of products across smart-phones, television sets and air-conditioners.

"Shop for anything, and get Rs 2,400 back on recharges, food, movies and more on in, Swiggy, BookMyShow, Yatra and Netmeds," said the statement.

Up to 40 per cent discount on smart-phones, exchange offers up to Rs 10,000 and no cost EMI at Rs 499 per month.

OnePlus 7 has free screen replacement worth Rs 15,000 on pre-booking and Rs 9,000 off on OnePlus 6T at Rs 31,499 with 8GB (giga bytes) and 256 GB variant.

