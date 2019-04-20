Ambulances to be checked only on specific inputs: CEO

Chief Electoral Officer said on Saturday that as per protocol, ambulances are not stopped at security check points and are facilitated to cross security barriers without any inconvenience to the patients.

Only in case of specific inputs about Model Code of Conduct violation can the ambulances be checked, he said.

In a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary, and family welfare, Punjab, the asked the to issue an advisory to public and private service providers about the decision.

Raju said in the past, it was observed that sometimes ambulances carried the names and pictures of political personalities, which have the potential to influence voters' behaviour.

"This would cause inconvenience to the patients who are being carried by the ambulances to hospitals in case they are stopped on the way," he pointed out.

The appealed to the operators to use their services seamlessly for the health service operations by following the Model Code of Conduct rules.

--IANS

js/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)