A popular California-based South Indian classical group will tell the stories of American activists and Martin Luther by employing the stylistic vocabulary of the Bharatnatyam form.

The Abhinaya Company of will perform "I Have A Dream: Stories of and Martin Luther King", " in on April 27, the American Bazaar reported on Sunday.

"I Have A Dream: Stories of and Martin Luther King, " is a re-staging of excerpts from Abhinaya's performance "Stories of Justice", presented last November in San Jose, and features an opening number titled "Gandhi's Inspiration".

The show is directed by and the performance depicts the non-violent resistance strategies of and seeks to demonstrate that the fight for social justice is ongoing and that past struggles provide lessons that enable us to confront our current problems.

Abhinaya dancers will dramatically portray key protests in King's life, where he emphasised the principle of non-violence, deriving inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi's resistance movement against the British in

will present her solo on Parks' life.

