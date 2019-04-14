Sri Lanka President calls for unity during new year

Sri Lankan on Sunday called upon Sri Lankans, living in the island and overseas, to work unitedly for the upliftment of the nation.

In a statement, has said as the country celebrates the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, Sri Lankans must collectively commit themselves towards fulfilling the national expectations, which includes further development of the country, the reported.

"While enjoying the results of efforts of our own victories, we must collectively commit ourselves to fulfil the national expectations. I wish the dearest people of this country as well as the Sri Lankans living abroad a peaceful and prosperous New Year," the said.

Sri Lankan Ranil Wickremesinghe, in a statement said the Sinhala and Tamil New Year was a national cultural festival celebrated across the country. "It is with immense pleasure I would like to wish all of you a blissful and bountiful New Year," Wickremesinghe said.

Several new year festivities were held across the island to usher in the new year.

--IANS

rs/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)