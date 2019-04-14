JUST IN
Sri Lanka President calls for unity during new year

IANS  |  Colombo 

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Sunday called upon Sri Lankans, living in the island and overseas, to work unitedly for the upliftment of the nation.

In a statement, Sirisena has said as the country celebrates the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, Sri Lankans must collectively commit themselves towards fulfilling the national expectations, which includes further development of the country, the Xinhua news agency reported.

"While enjoying the results of efforts of our own victories, we must collectively commit ourselves to fulfil the national expectations. I wish the dearest people of this country as well as the Sri Lankans living abroad a peaceful and prosperous New Year," the President said.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, in a statement said the Sinhala and Tamil New Year was a national cultural festival celebrated across the country. "It is with immense pleasure I would like to wish all of you a blissful and bountiful New Year," Wickremesinghe said.

Several new year festivities were held across the island to usher in the new year.

First Published: Sun, April 14 2019. 18:52 IST

