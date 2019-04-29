Amid violence, intimidation, 35 per cent vote in Bengal (2nd Lead) (11 a.m.)

Amid widespread intimidation and violence including clashes outside polling booths, close to 35 per cent of the electorate voted in the first four hours of polling in the fourth phase of elections in on Monday.

Long queues of men and women were seen outside polling booths in Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Burdwan East, Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, and constituencies.

As the day progressed, reports of clashes between workers of rival parties poured in.

Of the overall polling percentage of 34.71 till 11 a.m., Baharampur recorded 36.11, Krishnanagar 34.85, Ranaghat 35.12, Burdwan East 36.09, 34.64, 34.28, 32.49 and 34.10, an said.

The voting started at 7 a.m. and will continue till 6 p.m.

An electorate of 1,34,56,491, spread across 15,277 polling stations, is eligible to decide the fate of 68 candidates.

and Asansol's BJP candidate Babul Supriyo's car was vandalised allegedly by Trinamool activists outside a polling station in Barabani. The was unharmed in the incident.

"Our polling agent was not allowed to sit by the Trinamool supporters in a booth in Barabani. Babul da took the agent with him inside the booth and asked the presiding to make arrangements so that he could sit there. While returning, Trinamool activists surrounded his vehicle and some pelted stones, breaking the rear glass," a BJP told IANS.

Supriya alleged that a BJP agent at one booth at Jamuria was not allowed to take his place in the polling booth.

In the Bagarampur constituency, sitting and senior accused the workers of stopping the voters from coming to the polling stations in certain areas.

Reports of booth capturing and intimidating voters were reported from at least three booths in district's Rampurhat and at Ketugram in East Burdwan.

Opposition parties alleged that Trinamool supporters attacked women voters on their way to the polling booths. Central forces rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd.

Clashes between supporters of political parties erupted after miscreants allegedly backed by the vandalised houses of villagers and BJP supporters at Birbhum's Nalhai and Nanur, aeas infamous for political violence.

Villagers at Law Bagan in Birbhum's Suri were allegedly offered tea and puffed rice and locked up in a house by Trinamool activists and they were told not to vote, local people said, adding that heir electoral photo identity cards were also snatched.

Later, officials entered the village and security personnel and took the voters to the polling stations.

Trinamool Congress' Birbhum district was been "under strict surveillance" following allegations that he was threatening polling officials.

Leading the pack of star constituencies is Asansol, where Supriyo - a singer-turned-politician - is facing a challenge from Trinamool's Moon Moon Sen, yesteryear's and daughter of Bengali screen legend The CPI-M, which has pockets of support in the constituency, is also in fray.

In neighbouring Burdwan-Durgapur, and is pitted against Trinamool

In Baharampur, Chowdhury is bidding for his fifth straight win, while Krishnanagar is set for an absorbing tussle between of the Trinamool and BJP's former

will vote on all seven rounds of the battle. The votes will be counted on May 23.

--IANS

